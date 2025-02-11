McAllen Police Seek Credit Card Fraud Suspect Amaury Carralero Rodriguez

Suspect Accused of Using Stolen Credit Card in Multiple Transactions

McAllen police are seeking the public’s help in locating Amaury Carralero Rodriguez, a 33-year-old suspect wanted for credit card fraud.

Authorities say Rodriguez used a stolen credit card multiple times throughout December. Details on the exact locations of the transactions have not been disclosed, but investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.

How to Report Information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amaury Carralero Rodriguez, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at:

Crime Stoppers Hotline: 956-687-8477

For official updates, visit the McAllen Police Department website:

https://www.mcallen.net/departments/pd

All tips remain anonymous, and any information leading to his arrest could assist in preventing further fraudulent activity.