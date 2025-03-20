NOW
McAllen Police Searching for Assault Suspect Andrew Eric Reisinger

Public urged to assist in locating suspect wanted for December 2024 assault.

Published March 20, 2025

Authorities Ask for Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Individual

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Eric Reisinger, who is wanted for allegedly physically harming and threatening a person on December 2, 2024.

How to Report Information

If you have any information regarding Andrew Eric Reisinger’s whereabouts, please contact:

📞 McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477

Tips can be submitted anonymously, and law enforcement reminds the public not to approach the suspect but to report any sightings immediately.

