McAllen Police Respond to Possible Homicide, Body Found on Houston Avenue

McAllen Police Investigate Possible Homicide on Houston Avenue

McAllen police are investigating a possible homicide after discovering the body of a male individual on the 2200 block of Houston Avenue. Authorities arrived at the scene around nine in the morning to find the body, and an autopsy has been ordered by the justice of the peace to determine the cause of death. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area over the past few days. One witness, who preferred to remain anonymous, has already spoken to investigators. The scene has seen a heavy police presence since the morning as authorities continue their investigation.

The incident has left the community on edge, with residents expressing concern over the potential homicide in their neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing, and the area remains an active crime scene.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. If you have any information, please contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. Your assistance could be crucial in helping to solve this case and bring justice to the victim.

