McAllen Police Investigate Weekend Shooting That Left One Injured

Authorities Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Incident

McAllen police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person injured and a suspect still at large.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the 2200 block of South 26th Street. Responding officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim has not been disclosed.

Ongoing Investigation

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

📞 Anyone with information is urged to contact McAllen Police or call Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Tips can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.