McAllen Police Investigate Weekend Shooting That Left One Injured
Victim hospitalized after Sunday afternoon shooting on South 26th Street; suspect remains at large.
Authorities Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Incident
McAllen police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person injured and a suspect still at large.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the 2200 block of South 26th Street. Responding officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim has not been disclosed.
Ongoing Investigation
The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made as of Monday evening.
📞 Anyone with information is urged to contact McAllen Police or call Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.
Tips can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Mother Seeks Justice After Daughter’s Sexual Assault by Family Member
Convicted offender Angel Medina sentenced in July 2024; victim now in recovery with professional support.
Father and Son Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Near Edinburg
DPS says drunk driver caused chain-reaction crash on Highway 281; 4-year-old and his father died at the scene.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
Man Jumps Off Queen Isabella Causeway While Fleeing Police, Later Rescued and Arrested
CBP Air and Marine retrieves suspect from water; Coast Guard treats him for minor injuries before transfer to custody.
Rio Grande City Police Searching for Runaway Teen Eliezer Rodriguez Jr.
16-year-old last seen wearing red polo and blue jeans; public urged to contact authorities with any information.
Donna Father Accused of Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter Appears in Court
Jose Manuel Uresti faces capital murder and multiple child abuse charges; prosecutors undecided on pursuing death penalty.
$14.6 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at Pharr International Bridge
CBP finds over 1,600 pounds of cocaine hidden in shipment of bell peppers and cucumbers; federal investigation underway.
CBP Limits Eggshell Imports Ahead of Easter to Prevent Bird Disease
Only one dozen cleaned, decorated eggshells allowed per traveler; undeclared items may lead to fines up to $1,000.
McAllen Police Searching for Man Accused of Sexual Conduct with Minor
Adrian Antonio Duron, 30, wanted in April 11 incident involving victim under 17; public urged to report any sightings.
Motorcycle Crash in Alamo Leaves One in ICU, Closes I-2 for Hours
Two-vehicle collision under investigation; DPS, police, and fire crews respond to scene on westbound Interstate 2.
$280 Million in Aid Announced for South Texas Farmers Facing Water Shortages
Funding tied to Mexico’s noncompliance with 1944 Water Treaty; application deadline set for May 22.
Furniture Store Donating 200 Mattresses to Families Affected by Flooding
Furniture Lacks to provide free mattresses to McAllen, Harlingen, and Brownsville residents; application deadline is Monday.
McAllen Police Seek to Identify Couple in Possible Domestic Violence Case
Surveillance footage captures dispute on North 8th Street; officers seek to check well-being of those involved.
Four Arrested in Stolen Car Case Tied to Alamo Planet Fitness; Fifth Suspect Sought
High-speed chase ends in Mercedes; suspects face charges of organized crime and drug possession.
Man Identified in La Villa Canal Drowning as 40-Year-Old Ramon Rivera III
Hidalgo County officials say Rivera suffered a medical episode before falling into the water; death ruled accidental.
Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stole Red Chevy Silverado from Edinburg
Truck crossed into Mexico through Veterans International Bridge; public urged to contact Crime Stoppers with tips.
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Border Patrol Arrests Paisas Gang Member Attempting to Enter U.S. by Raft
Miguel Rosales, previously jailed in Harris County, now faces illegal reentry charge after crossing near Rio Grande City.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
