McAllen PD Seeks Public’s Aid in Locating Serial Shoplifter Katie Denise Gonzalez

McAllen PD Appeals for Community Help to Catch Serial Shoplifter

In a call to action, the McAllen Police Department is urging the public to assist in the apprehension of a woman believed to be involved in a series of shoplifting incidents. Katie Denise Gonzalez is wanted for allegedly stealing merchandise from two different locations on three separate occasions between December 12th and February 17th.

The string of thefts has put local businesses on high alert, and law enforcement officials are determined to put a stop to Gonzalez’s alleged criminal activities. “We are seeking the community’s help in locating Ms. Gonzalez. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward,” stated a representative from the McAllen PD.

The police have released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes that someone will recognize her and provide valuable information leading to her capture. McAllen Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips that result in an arrest. If you have any information regarding Katie Denise Gonzalez’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956 687-8477.

Shoplifting not only affects the businesses from which goods are stolen but also impacts the community as a whole by contributing to increased prices and a sense of insecurity. The McAllen PD emphasizes the importance of community involvement in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents.

For more information on how to report a crime or to stay updated on local safety initiatives, visit the McAllen Police Department’s website.