McAllen PD Investigates Fatal Accident on 29th Street

Man Arrested After Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Accident in McAllen

A man is behind bars tonight following a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred early this morning in McAllen. The McAllen Police Department reports that the crash happened near the 500th block of North 29th Street at approximately 5:30 AM.

Details of the Incident

The victim, identified as 54-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia, succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

Eyewitness Account

We spoke to a resident who witnessed the accident. “I got up, I saw through the kitchen and I opened [the door] and the body was already thrown. The body was face down and it was a hard time because more police who were here arrived,” the resident recounted.

Investigation and Arrest

According to McAllen PD spokesperson Joe Morales, the driver responsible for the accident is currently in custody. The suspect will face a judge sometime tomorrow. Morales urges anyone with additional information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Contact Information

Those with any information that can aid McAllen PD’s investigation should contact the police department at (956) 681-2000.

Community Reaction

The tragic accident has deeply affected the local community, highlighting the need for vigilance and safety on the roads. As the investigation continues, the McAllen Police Department remains committed to uncovering all details surrounding the incident.