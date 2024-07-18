McAllen PD Arrests Two in David Martinez Murder Case

The McAllen Police Department has identified and arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of 36-year-old David Martinez. Nathan Germain and Carmen Lizette Valdez have both been charged in the case. Martinez was found with multiple bullet wounds at the 1300 block of South 19.5 Street on Monday.

Details of the Incident

According to McAllen PD officials, officers responded to the scene and quickly gathered critical information that led to the arrest of Germain and Valdez. The swift action by the department highlighted the efficiency of their investigation.

Quote from Sgt. John Saenz, McAllen PD Spokesperson: “It was very quick. There was a lot of information given in a short amount of time, in which the department discovered those parties that were on scene and reporting this incident to us were actually involved.”

Ongoing Investigation

While Germain and Valdez are now in custody, McAllen PD has indicated that the investigation is far from over. Authorities are exploring additional leads and have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests. They are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

How to Report Information

Community members with any information about the murder are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can be provided anonymously, ensuring the confidentiality of those who come forward.

Contact Information:

The McAllen Police Department remains committed to ensuring justice for David Martinez and his family. The arrests of Germain and Valdez are significant steps in the investigation, but authorities continue to seek more information to fully resolve the case.