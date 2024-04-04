McAllen PD Annual Report: City Ranked Third Safest in Texas with Lowest Crime Rate in 38 Years

The McAllen Police Department presented its annual crime report this morning, with the city’s police chief proudly announcing that McAllen ranks as one of the safest cities in the state. According to the report, McAllen is the third safest city in Texas, experiencing the lowest crime rate the city has seen in 38 years.

Chief Victor Rodriguez attributed the impressive safety record to the department’s growth and efficiency. “Efficiency translates to greater effectiveness. We can do better. And when we do better, our community is safer,” he stated. Despite the overall decrease in crime, the report highlighted a rise in vehicle thefts, with a total of 63 vehicles reported stolen in 2022. However, this number is still lower than other cities in the Rio Grande Valley.

The chief emphasized the importance of comparing McAllen’s crime rates to a broader dataset to provide context. “One crime is too many, but when you compare whatever your number is to that universe of data, it makes a whole lot of difference,” he explained.

The department’s success in maintaining safety is also credited to the integration of technology and resources through federal and state grants. McAllen operates a TAG (Technological Assistance Group) center, which houses 22 different agencies under one roof, working collaboratively to protect residents.

The McAllen Police Department's commitment to efficiency and technology continues to make a significant impact on the city's safety and well-being.