McAllen Man Faces 30 Years for Arson and Possession of Destructive Device

Multiple Fires Lead to Federal Charges

A McAllen man, Daniel Eduardo Rivera, 36, is facing up to 30 years in federal prison after being charged with arson and possession of a destructive device. The charges stem from two fire incidents, with investigators linking Rivera to deliberate acts of arson in both cases.

According to authorities, Rivera set fire to a victim’s home twice on the same day in November 2022. Then, in May 2024, emergency crews responded to a car fire, which was later connected to Rivera.

Molotov Cocktail Found at Scene

A key piece of evidence in the case was a Molotov cocktail, discovered at one of the fire scenes. This led investigators to charge Rivera with possession of a destructive device, a serious federal offense.

Potential Sentence

If convicted, Rivera faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison. Authorities continue their investigation into the full extent of his alleged crimes.

