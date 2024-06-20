McAllen Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Shooting on Maple Avenue

The McAllen Police Department has released further details regarding yesterday’s reported homicide. Fortunato Barrera Jr., 30, is now facing multiple charges, including the murder of 28-year-old Janet Vichique.

Incident Details

On June 18, 2024, officers responded to a distress call at the 2300 block of Maple Avenue, where they found Vichique deceased from gunshot wounds. The tragic incident has led to Barrera’s arrest and subsequent charges.

Charges and Investigation

Barrera faces several charges: murder, child endangerment, and violating a protective order. According to McAllen Police, Vichique was allegedly Barrera’s girlfriend. It is believed that Barrera confronted her at the scene before the shooting occurred.

In addition to the murder charge, the child endangerment charge reflects the possible presence of a child at the scene during the incident. The violation of a protective order charge indicates that Barrera was already legally restricted from contacting Vichique.

An autopsy is currently pending to determine the exact cause of Vichique’s death, but initial findings confirm that gunshot wounds were the primary cause.

Community Response

The McAllen Police Department is continuing its investigation into this tragic event. They are urging anyone with additional information to come forward. The community remains shocked by the violence, and authorities are working diligently to ensure justice is served.

Safety and Support

This incident highlights the critical importance of protective orders and the need for enforcement to protect individuals at risk. The McAllen Police Department encourages those facing similar situations to seek help and utilize available resources to ensure their safety.

For more updates on this case and other local news, stay tuned to Fox News.