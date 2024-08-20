McAllen ISD Football Star Hospitalized After Off-Campus Incident

McAllen Community Shaken by High School Athlete’s Hospitalization

In a distressing development that has rocked McAllen Independent School District, Adan De La Cruz, a senior football player at Nikki Row High School, is currently hospitalized under unknown conditions following an incident outside of school grounds.

Incident Details and Community Response

The specifics of the incident, which occurred over the weekend, remain unclear. However, the impact on the community has been profound. Initially, a ceremony intended to honor De La Cruz was canceled out of respect for his family’s wishes. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that one of our seniors, Adan De La Cruz, was involved in a tragic accident last night. We ask that you keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” read a statement released on social media by the school.

In lieu of the planned ceremony, a prayer vigil that was organized for Sunday night at Nikki Rowe stadium was also canceled at the request of his parents. The event was rescheduled for Monday, transforming into a group gathering to show support for De La Cruz and his family.

School and District Response

Recognizing the emotional toll on students, McAllen ISD has taken steps to support the student body during this challenging time. “Counselors were at the campus all day to provide support to students in case they needed someone to speak with,” stated McAllen ISD spokesperson, Mark Me. The district has announced that counselors will continue to be available on campus to assist students needing support in the days to come.

Athletic Achievements and School Spirit

De La Cruz is well-known within the school community not only for his academic achievements but also for his athletic prowess. Last season, he was named a First Team All-District 15-5A DI selection after leading his team with 82 total tackles and five tackles for loss in 10 games, highlighting his significant contribution to the school’s football program.

Looking Forward

As the McAllen community awaits further details from the police about the incident, the focus remains on supporting De La Cruz and his family during his recovery. The school district continues to encourage the community to come together and offer support to the young athlete’s family and peers during this critical time.

