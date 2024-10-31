McAllen Holiday Parade Hosts Youngest Mariachi and Welcomes Hello Kitty

The McAllen Holiday Parade, a much-anticipated annual event, has just announced two exciting additions to its guest list. The world’s youngest mariachi, Mateo Adalberto Lopez, and the widely beloved Sanrio character, Hello Kitty, will be part of the festivities this year.

Youngest Mariachi to Kick Off the Parade

Mateo Adalberto Lopez, the world’s youngest mariachi, will open the event by singing the national anthem. This talented young singer brings a fresh and youthful energy to the traditional music scene, and his presence is sure to add a unique touch to the parade.

Hello Kitty Joins the Festivities

In addition to Mateo’s performance, attendees can look forward to seeing a helium balloon featuring the iconic Hello Kitty. Known and loved across generations, the Sanrio character’s presence is expected to contribute to the holiday cheer. ‘Who doesn’t know Hello Kitty! That’s generational and we are very happy to have Hello Kitty,’ said a McAllen campaign official.

Join the Holiday Parade

The McAllen Holiday Parade is set to take place on December 7th. Those interested in joining the festivities and catching a glimpse of the youngest mariachi and Hello Kitty can purchase tickets from the event’s official website, McAllenHolidayparade.com.