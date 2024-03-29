Breaking the Chains: McAllen Heritage Center Shines Light on Human Trafficking

The McAllen Heritage Center is hosting a special exhibition on human trafficking, aimed at raising awareness and empowering visitors to join the fight against modern-day slavery. The exhibition, titled “Not Alone: Working Together in the Fight Against Human Trafficking,” provides visitors with tools and resources to help and support survivors, while educating them on the various factors that lead to human trafficking.

“We wanted to bring attention to this important issue and provide our community with the knowledge and resources to combat human trafficking,” said Maria Gonzalez, director of the McAllen Heritage Center. “The exhibition features a series of panels in both Spanish and English, allowing visitors to learn more about this critical issue.”

In addition to the panels, the exhibition also includes informative videos that delve deeper into the subject of human trafficking. Visitors ages ten and up are welcome to visit the exhibition, which will be on display through Friday, April 8th, at the McAllen Heritage Center.

“We believe that education is key in the fight against human trafficking,” said Gonzalez. “By raising awareness and providing resources, we can all work together to end this form of modern-day slavery.”

The McAllen Heritage Center invites the community to visit the exhibition and learn how they can make a difference in the fight against human trafficking.