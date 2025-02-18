McAllen Car Crash Leaves Young Man Hospitalized, Investigation Underway

Collision Involving 18-Wheeler Sends Driver to Hospital

A vehicle crash in McAllen this past weekend has left a young man hospitalized. The incident occurred Saturday at noon, near the intersection of West Military Road and 23rd Street. According to authorities, a large truck, specifically an 18-wheeler, was exiting a private driveway when it collided with a Nissan Sentra.

The collision resulted in the Sentra being struck in such a way that it ended up underneath the trailer of the 18-wheeler.

Injuries and Recovery

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was the only individual injured in the crash and was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The extent of his injuries has not yet been disclosed, but it has been confirmed that he is currently recovering.

Investigation Continues

The McAllen Police Department (PD) is actively investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities are working to determine the factors that led to the collision, including whether road conditions or driver error played a role.

McAllen PD has assured the public that they are diligently working on the case and will provide further updates once the investigation progresses.

For more information and updates on this developing story, stay tuned to Fox News for the latest details.