Marine Deserter Caught: Leonardo Garcia Detained at Gateway International Bridge
Leonardo Garcia, a 20-year-old U.S. Marine, has been detained on charges of military desertion after being apprehended at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.
Published August 26, 2024
In a significant interagency operation, 20-year-old U.S. Marine, Leonardo Garcia, was detained at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, facing serious charges of military desertion.
What Constitutes Military Desertion?
Military desertion is defined under the United States Code as the act of abandoning a unit, organization, or duty station without permission. This serious offense can lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment and dishonorable discharge from service.
The Apprehension of Garcia
Garcia’s capture was the result of vigilant efforts by border agents who identified him through an active warrant issued by the United States Marine Corps Absentee Collection Center (MCACC). This unit is tasked with locating military personnel who have absconded from their duties.
Operation and Charges
Following his detention, Garcia was transferred to the Rucker Detention Center in Cameron County, where he is currently held. He faces a third-degree felony charge for desertion, highlighting the stringent measures the military takes to maintain discipline and order within its ranks.
Role of MCACC
The MCACC plays a crucial role in maintaining military discipline by coordinating with law enforcement agencies nationwide to track down deserters. Their mission ensures that absentees are apprehended and returned to military custody, thereby upholding the integrity of the armed services.
