Manhunt in Donna: Police Search for Alberto Carlos Lerma Hernandez

Urgent Manhunt Underway in Donna

The Donna Police Department has issued an urgent appeal to the public to assist in locating a man believed to be involved in a serious criminal case. Alberto Carlos Lerma Hernandez, identified as the suspect in a recent aggravated robbery, is currently at large, with law enforcement making concerted efforts to apprehend him.

Details of the Case

Alberto Carlos Lerma Hernandez, described as homeless, was last observed in the Donna West Local Area. He is wanted for his role in an aggravated robbery that has heightened concerns about safety in the community. The Donna PD has intensified its search and is seeking any information that could lead to Hernandez’s capture.

How the Public Can Help

Donna PD emphasizes the importance of public cooperation in this matter. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information about Hernandez’s whereabouts. The police have reassured the community that any tips provided to Donna Crime Stoppers will be treated with confidentiality.

The Role of Community in Law Enforcement

The search for Hernandez highlights the critical role that community engagement plays in law enforcement efforts. By working together, residents and police can help maintain safety and order in Donna. The PD encourages anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigations.

What to Do If You Have Information

If you have any information regarding Alberto Carlos Lerma Hernandez, you are urged to contact Donna Crime Stoppers at (956) 464-8477. Your help could be crucial in resolving this case and potentially preventing further criminal activities.

Further Resources

For more information on how to report crimes or learn about public safety measures, please visit the following:

Conclusion

The community’s swift response to this alert can make a significant difference in the outcome of this case. The Donna Police Department thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation and vigilance.

Ensuring Public Safety Together

For direct reports or more detailed information, please reach out to Donna Crime Stoppers at (956) 464-8477. Together, we can help keep Donna safe.