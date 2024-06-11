Man on the Run for Child Molestation Captured by CBP Officers in Hidalgo

Edinburg Man Wanted for Child Molestation Arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers detained an Edinburg man wanted for sexually abusing a child at the local international bridge. Juan Manuel Pinon, 51, was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge as he traveled from Mexico.

Pinon, who has been on the run since May on charges of child molestation and fondling, was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant from Starr County. Once identified, Pinon was taken into custody by Hidalgo Police Department officers and subsequently transferred to Starr County.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States. We are committed to bringing in those individuals to face criminal charges, especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

On June 6, 2024, Pinon arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge, where a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. In secondary inspection, CBP officers confirmed his identity using biometric verification and verified the active arrest warrant from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinon, a U.S. citizen, faces charges of child molestation and child fondling, a first-degree felony in the State of Texas. Hidalgo police took custody of Pinon to arrange transport with Starr County.

It is important to note that criminal charges are merely allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

URLs