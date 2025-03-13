Man Killed in Edinburg Rollover Crash After Being Ejected from Vehicle

Authorities Investigating Deadly Accident on FM 1925 and Depot Road

A man lost his life in a violent rollover crash in Edinburg, Texas, late last night. The victim, identified as Ernest Hernandez Perez, was ejected from his Chevy Trailblazer after losing control and veering into the opposite lane.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on FM 1925 and Depot Road, where Perez’s vehicle went airborne and rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop.

Victim Taken to Hospital but Did Not Survive

Emergency responders rushed Perez to the hospital following the crash, but he later succumbed to his injuries. It is unclear whether speed, road conditions, or other factors played a role in the accident.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash. They have not yet released information on whether alcohol, distractions, or other external elements may have contributed to the incident.

Road Safety Reminder

Authorities urge drivers to remain cautious on rural roads like FM 1925, where high speeds and limited lighting can increase the risk of serious accidents.

Report Traffic Concerns

For road safety concerns, reach out to Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) at 📞 (800) 558-9368.