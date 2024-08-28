Man Injured in Brownsville Shooting, Investigation Underway in Cameron Park
A shooting in Brownsville’s Cameron Park left a man injured and hospitalized, prompting an investigation by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Published August 28, 2024
Man Injured in Brownsville Shooting, Investigation Underway in Cameron Park
Brownsville, TX – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Cameron Park, Brownsville, early this morning. Deputies from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on the 2400 block of Dahlia Avenue at approximately 8:40 a.m. to assist EMS after a concerned citizen found the victim with injuries to his left arm.
Shooting Details and Response
The call came in after a passerby noticed the wounded individual and provided aid until Brownsville EMS arrived. EMS personnel examined the man at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital for further medical treatment. According to investigators, the victim sustained the injury at a different location, the 2200 block of the same avenue.
Investigation Ongoing
County investigators are working to piece together the events that led to the shooting, but no suspects have been named at this time. The investigation is still in its early stages, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
