Man in Critical Condition After Early Morning Crash in Edinburg; Police Investigating

An early morning crash in Edinburg on Saturday left a man hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Sprague Street, where a silver car was found overturned in a canal. Officers from the Edinburg Police Department (PD) were dispatched to the scene and discovered two occupants trapped in the vehicle.

Police Response and Rescue Efforts

Upon arriving at the crash site, Edinburg PD officers immediately began rescue efforts. A woman, who was also in the car, sustained only minor injuries and was quickly assisted by first responders. However, the male driver was found unconscious. Officers on the scene performed CPR in an attempt to revive him before he was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The man’s condition is reported as critical, and he remains under close medical observation. His identity has not been released pending further updates on his health status and notification of family members.

Accident Under Investigation

The Edinburg PD Traffic Investigation Unit is currently looking into the circumstances that led to the crash. Initial reports have not determined the cause of the accident, but investigators are working to piece together the events leading up to the vehicle overturning into the canal.

Community Concerns and Road Safety

Local residents have expressed concerns over the safety of the area, particularly during nighttime driving. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and remain vigilant on the roads, especially in the early morning hours when visibility is low, and road conditions can be unpredictable.

What’s Next?

As the investigation continues, Edinburg PD is expected to release more information regarding the accident. They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional details to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

“We are committed to determining the cause of this incident and ensuring the safety of our community,” stated a spokesperson for the Edinburg Police Department. “Our thoughts are with the family of those involved.”