Man Identified in La Villa Canal Drowning as 40-Year-Old Ramon Rivera III

Officials Say Victim Fell into Water After Suffering Medical Emergency

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead in a rural La Villa canal as Ramon Rivera III, a 40-year-old resident who is believed to have suffered a medical episode before falling into the water.

The incident occurred near FM 1425, approximately two miles north of Highway 107. A witness reported that Rivera was fishing at the time of the incident and fell into the canal after collapsing.

Body Recovered by Dive Teams

Emergency crews from Elsa and Mercedes responded to the scene, and a dive team later recovered Rivera’s body from the canal.

Authorities have officially ruled the death accidental.

📞 For more information or to report related concerns, contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.