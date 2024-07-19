Man Charged with Aggravated Assault After Threatening Woman with Knife

Pedro Cortinas Arrested for Aggravated Assault in Willacy County

Pedro Cortinas has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a domestic incident involving a knife. The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office reported that Cortinas threatened a 27-year-old woman with a knife during an argument about their relationship, leading to his arrest.

Incident Details

The incident occurred when Cortinas arrived at the woman’s home and an argument ensued. During the altercation, Cortinas grabbed the woman’s arm and threateningly pointed a knife at her. The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed for her safety, was able to call for help, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement.

Arrest and Charges

The Raymondville Police Department (PD) identified Cortinas driving a gold Chevy Impala shortly after the incident was reported. Deputies from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cortinas and booked him into the county jail on charges of aggravated assault.

Community Response and Safety Measures

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of domestic violence and the importance of community vigilance and prompt reporting of such threats. The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone experiencing or witnessing domestic violence to contact authorities immediately.

Sheriff Joe Salazar emphasized the importance of taking threats seriously and ensuring the safety of victims. “We are committed to protecting our community and ensuring that individuals who pose a threat are held accountable,” Salazar stated. “If you see something, say something. Your prompt action can save lives.”

Legal Proceedings

Pedro Cortinas now faces serious legal consequences for his actions. Aggravated assault is a severe charge that can result in significant prison time if convicted. The case will proceed through the Willacy County legal system, where Cortinas will have the opportunity to defend against the charges.

Support for Victims

Victims of domestic violence are encouraged to seek help from local support services. The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office provides resources and support for individuals affected by domestic violence. Ensuring the safety and well-being of victims is a top priority for law enforcement and community organizations.

For those in immediate danger, it is crucial to contact emergency services by calling 911. Additional support can be found through local shelters and domestic violence hotlines.