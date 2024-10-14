Man Arrested with Weapons Near Trump Rally in California Amid Ongoing Security Threats

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has faced yet another security threat while campaigning. Authorities in Riverside County, California, arrested 49-year-old Ben Miller yesterday near a Trump rally in Coachella. Miller, who was found with fake VIP credentials, had loaded handguns, a shotgun, and high-capacity magazines inside his vehicle.

The Incident

According to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, Miller approached the rally’s outer perimeter, where he presented credentials that appeared legitimate. He was initially allowed to pass through security, but upon closer inspection at the inner perimeter, authorities found several irregularities that raised suspicion. A search of his vehicle led to the discovery of the weapons, prompting his immediate arrest.

“He approached the outer perimeter, gave all indications that he belonged there…but upon further evaluation, many irregularities popped up,” Bianco explained during a press conference.

Miller was taken into custody, and an investigation is ongoing to determine his motives and whether he posed a direct threat to the former president.

Previous Threats

This incident marks the third security threat faced by Trump in the past three months. In July, during an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a bullet grazed Trump. Fortunately, no one was harmed. Last month, an armed suspect was apprehended near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, after a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle and a backpack through the bushes. The suspect fled but was later arrested.

Heightened Security

With Trump actively campaigning for the 2024 presidential election, security around him has been heightened. The Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies are working diligently to address potential threats and safeguard the candidate during his public appearances.