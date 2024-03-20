Man Arrested for Cruel Animal Abandonment Caught on Video

Hidalgo County Shocked by Animal Cruelty Case Leading to Arrest

In a disturbing incident that has captured the attention of Hidalgo County residents, 47-year-old David Olivares has been arrested in connection with a heart-wrenching case of animal cruelty. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office sprang into action after a video surfaced on social media showing a severely injured dog being callously dumped on the side of the road.

The video, which quickly spread across platforms, prompted an immediate investigation by authorities. On Tuesday, March 19, detectives were able to identify Olivares as the individual depicted in the footage. By Wednesday, he was in custody, facing charges of animal cruelty and abandonment of a non-livestock animal.

Tragically, the extent of the dog’s injuries left veterinarians with no choice but to euthanize the animal to alleviate its suffering. The case has sparked a wave of outrage and sadness throughout the community, highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness and stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about cases of animal cruelty to come forward and report them. To report a crime or learn more about the efforts to combat animal cruelty, visit the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office website.

For more news and updates on local law enforcement and community safety, stay tuned to foxrgv.tv.