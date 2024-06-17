Los Fresnos Launches Affordable Swimming Program to Beat the Heat

Los Fresnos Offers Summer Swimming Lessons for All Ages

Los Fresnos is stepping up to help everyone stay cool this summer by offering swimming lessons. Registration is now open for the four-session program, which runs until July 18th. Each session lasts two weeks, and the registration fee is $60.

“We have swimming lessons Monday through Thursday with four sessions at 8:00, 8:45, 9:30, and 10:15. They are available for students ages two to adult,” says Jaime Perez, Los Fresnos Aquatic Coordinator.

In addition to swimming lessons, the city pool is open to families for a nominal fee of $2. Family open swim sessions will run from Tuesday through Sunday.

To register for swimming lessons or family open swim, you can call City Hall at (956) 233-5768. This program offers a great opportunity for community members to learn an essential skill while enjoying the summer.

