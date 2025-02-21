Los Fresnos Bakery Owners Arrested in Federal Immigration Raid—Community Reacts

Second Raid in One Week Leads to Multiple Arrests

For the second time in a week, Abby’s Bakery in Los Fresnos has been raided by federal authorities. On February 12, Homeland Security investigators arrested the bakery’s owners and eight employees, charging them with harboring and aiding undocumented immigrants.

According to the criminal complaint, the bakery owners “knew the undocumented immigrants were unlawfully present” and still employed them in violation of federal law.

Eyewitnesses Describe the Raid

Residents and customers witnessed the dramatic scene unfold inside the bakery.

“They took mostly everyone. I saw some of the employees running out. People buying pan dulce were also so scared,” a witness recalled.

Legal Experts Weigh In

Concerns have been raised about how the raid was conducted. Experts emphasize that immigration agents typically need a court order or consent from a business representative to enter private work areas.

“This is why it’s important to have a designated person in charge of communication with authorities in these situations,” one immigration attorney advised.

The Bigger Picture—Immigration Crackdown Underway

This operation is part of a larger wave of ICE enforcement actions ordered by former President Trump, targeting what he referred to as “the worst criminals”. However, ICE’s own detention data tells a different story—41% of those arrested had no criminal record.

Local residents voiced frustration and fear, with some saying:

“There are undocumented people everywhere, and most are here to work and for a better life. It’s so unfair what authorities are doing, and many are too scared to even leave their houses.”

What’s Next for the Bakery Owners?

The bakery’s owners, both U.S. permanent residents, are scheduled to appear in federal court tomorrow morning. Their legal fate—and the future of the business—remains uncertain.

For more updates, visit:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): https://www.ice.gov

Homeland Security Investigations: https://www.ice.gov/hsi

Los Fresnos City Government: https://www.cityoflosfresnos.com

If you have information related to this case, contact Homeland Security Investigations at 📞 (956) 984-3848.