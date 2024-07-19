Local Efforts Intensify on World Day Against Trafficking: ‘Leave No Child Behind’

County DA Hosts Proclamation for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

On July 30th, the world marks a decade of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, a global campaign aimed at combating human trafficking and modern-day slavery. This year, the local county district attorney’s office is set to host a proclamation in honor of the event, with a special focus on the theme “Leave No Child Behind.”

The Importance of Vigilance

Human trafficking is a pervasive issue that often occurs in plain sight, within neighborhoods and communities. County officials emphasize the importance of vigilance and reporting suspicious activities to help rescue trafficking victims and hold perpetrators accountable. “This happens in plain sight in neighborhoods, next door to us,” said a local official. “We need to be vigilant and report when we see something suspicious. If there are trafficking victims, we must rescue them, help them out of that situation, and most importantly, hold perpetrators accountable because trafficking is against the law. People can be charged with trafficking.”

Focus on Children

According to the United Nations, a third of human trafficking victims globally are children, making the theme “Leave No Child Behind” particularly poignant. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the exploitation of children and the urgent need to protect them from traffickers. The county district attorney’s office has been focusing on investigating and addressing these crimes within the community.

Global and Local Efforts

The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is an opportunity for communities worldwide to unite against human trafficking. Local events, like the proclamation hosted by the county district attorney’s office, play a crucial role in spreading awareness and mobilizing efforts to combat this crime. “Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, and it requires a concerted effort from all of us to eradicate it,” said a spokesperson from the district attorney’s office.

Getting Involved

Community members are encouraged to participate in the campaign and support efforts to fight human trafficking. For more information about this year’s campaign and how to get involved, visit the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) website at unodc.org.

Community Call to Action

The local community is urged to take an active role in combating human trafficking. Reporting suspicious activities, supporting victim assistance programs, and participating in awareness campaigns are vital steps in this fight. By working together, the community can help ensure that no child is left behind and that all victims of trafficking receive the support and justice they deserve.

For updates and more information on local initiatives, follow the district attorney’s office on social media and stay informed about upcoming events and programs aimed at eradicating human trafficking.

Government and Organization Websites

