Justice for Roberto: One Suspect Arrested in Deadly Road Rage Incident

In a tragic turn of events, the family of Roberto Rios is mourning the loss of their loved one following a deadly road rage incident. One of the suspects involved in the crash that resulted in Rios’ death has been arrested and arraigned, as reported by our correspondent Samantha Reese.

The suspect, Roberto Victor Soto, was charged with collision involving death and has been given a $250,000 bond. San Juan Police Chief Leonardo Cifuentes stated that Soto is believed to be a driver associated with a third vehicle that played a significant role in the accident.

Outside the municipal court, Rios’ family displayed posters reading “Justice for Roberto,” expressing their grief and demand for accountability. “At this moment, all I care about is being able to be together with my family and to say my final goodbyes to my son,” said a family member, emphasizing the immense pain of their loss.

The preliminary investigation suggests that street racing may have been a factor in the crash, which was later reclassified as a road rage incident that began in Alamo. The family is adamant that all those responsible for their son’s death be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado involved in the incident remains in critical condition in the hospital, with his identity yet to be disclosed.

As the Rios family prepares to say their final goodbyes, the San Juan Police Department continues its investigation to bring justice to the victim and his loved ones. We will keep you updated on this ongoing case as more information becomes available.

