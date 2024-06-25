Jury Selection Begins for George Alvarez in Fatal Migrant Crash Case

Jury selection is underway for George Alvarez, the man charged with killing eight migrants and injuring at least ten others in a tragic crash on May 7, 2023. This morning, Alvarez appeared before a judge as the selection process began.

Charges Against Alvarez

Alvarez faces a total of nineteen charges, including eight counts of manslaughter, ten counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. The charges stem from an incident where Alvarez allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign and rammed his SUV into a group of migrants waiting at a bus stop.

The Incident

The crash occurred in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants in the city of Brownsville. Investigators say Alvarez’s failure to yield at the stop sign resulted in the devastating collision, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.

Legal Proceedings

The jury selection marks the beginning of a high-profile trial that has garnered significant attention due to the nature of the incident and the number of victims involved. The legal proceedings will determine Alvarez’s responsibility for the crash and the subsequent charges he faces.

Community Impact

The incident has had a profound impact on the Brownsville community and has highlighted the dangers faced by migrants seeking refuge. The trial’s outcome will be closely watched by both the local community and broader audiences concerned with migrant safety and justice.

For further updates and information, residents are encouraged to follow local news and official announcements from the court.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Contact Information

Brownsville Police Department : Brownsville Police Department

: Brownsville Police Department Phone: (956) 548-7000