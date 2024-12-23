News

Join the Festivities at Pharr PD’s Blue Santa Event

Publicado December 23, 2024

Pharr Police Department is spreading holiday cheer with their upcoming Blue Santa Event. The department invites the community to this joyful occasion, promising a memorable experience for all attendees.

Blue Santa Event: A Celebration of Giving

Set to take place tomorrow, December 23rd, from 5 to 9 p.m., the event will be held at 3000 North Cage Boulevard in Pharr. A highlight of the event is the distribution of toys, a gesture aimed at bringing smiles to children’s faces this festive season. However, it is important to note that children must be present to receive a gift.

Contact Information

For more details about the event, Officer Guerrero can be contacted at (956) 844-6729. The department encourages the participation of all community members in this heartwarming event, fostering a sense of unity and spreading the joys of the holiday season.

