Join Mission’s Effort to Beautify Homes: Volunteers Needed

Mission Seeks Volunteers for Paint Mission Beautiful Project

The City of Mission is calling on volunteers to join their Paint Mission Beautiful project, an initiative launched in March aimed at beautifying homes for elderly and disabled residents at no cost. The project seeks to enhance the community’s appearance and provide support to those in need.

Volunteers are needed for two upcoming dates: June 15th and June 29th. On June 15th, volunteers will prepare the homes for painting, which includes necessary yard work and other preparatory tasks. “The 15th is prepping the home, right? There’s some work that needs to be done before we paint, as well as the yard,” explained Kenia Gomez, Media Relations Director for the City of Mission.

The Paint Mission Beautiful project offers a rewarding opportunity for community members to contribute to a worthy cause and make a tangible difference in the lives of their neighbors. The city’s commitment to this initiative reflects its dedication to fostering a supportive and aesthetically pleasing environment.

If you are interested in volunteering for this meaningful project, please contact the City of Mission at (956) 583-2564. Your participation will help bring beauty and joy to the homes of those who need it most.

