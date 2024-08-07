Job Scam Alert: Brownsville Police Seek Suspect in Recruitment Fraud Scheme

Brownsville, TX – The Brownsville Police Department is on the hunt for a man accused of scamming dozens of people out of their hard-earned money by posing as a job recruiter. Authorities say 28-year-old Diego Amir Paz has allegedly conned at least 33 victims, promising them employment at the Port of Brownsville in exchange for a bogus processing fee.

The Scam Unfolds

Reports indicate that Paz approached individuals with the enticing offer of a job at a company located inside the Port of Brownsville. Claiming to be a legitimate job recruiter, he demanded $200 from each victim as a processing fee to secure employment. Unfortunately, this turned out to be a ruse, leaving many hopeful job seekers out of pocket and without the promised job.

An Increase in Scams

This incident is part of a broader trend of scams in the area, prompting the Brownsville Police Department to issue a public warning. They urge job seekers to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of job offers to avoid falling prey to such fraudulent schemes.

“That’s why they’re offering the following tips to prevent becoming the next victim,” a Brownsville PD spokesperson stated. “If you’re looking for a job, you know, go to the place that you’re looking that you are wanting to work for. Most of these companies have a place, a suite, a location where you can go to and speak to a representative that is in that location and not just someone from the outside.”

Tips for Job Seekers

Hilda Martinez from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) emphasizes the importance of asking the right questions to verify the authenticity of a job offer. She advises job seekers to gather as much information as possible about the company and the individual making the offer.

“Who am I talking to? What company is this? You know, what’s the name of the company? Where? What is your address? What is your phone number? Who am I speaking with?” Martinez said. “You want to get a one-on-one basis with them. You know, the way they want to do with you, do it back to them.”

Once job seekers have gathered this information, they are encouraged to contact the BBB to verify the legitimacy of the offer.

Seeking Justice

The Brownsville Police Department is actively seeking information on Diego Amir Paz’s whereabouts. They urge anyone who may have fallen victim to this scam or who has information about Paz to come forward.

“Job seekers must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities,” the Brownsville PD spokesperson added. “We’re committed to ensuring justice for those affected by this scam.”

Victims or individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000 to make a report.

Protecting Yourself from Scams

With the rise in scam activities, it is crucial for job seekers to take precautions when pursuing employment opportunities. Here are some key tips to protect yourself:

Verify Company Details : Always verify the company’s existence and legitimacy by visiting their official website or contacting them directly.

: Always verify the company’s existence and legitimacy by visiting their official website or contacting them directly. Ask Questions : Don’t hesitate to ask detailed questions about the job offer and the person making the offer.

: Don’t hesitate to ask detailed questions about the job offer and the person making the offer. Avoid Upfront Fees : Legitimate job offers rarely require upfront payments or processing fees.

: Legitimate job offers rarely require upfront payments or processing fees. Research Online : Look for reviews or complaints about the company or recruiter online.

: Look for reviews or complaints about the company or recruiter online. Contact BBB: Reach out to the Better Business Bureau to check the authenticity of the job offer.

Additional Information

For more information on scam prevention and to report suspicious activities, visit the Brownsville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau.

Phone Numbers

For inquiries and reports, contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.