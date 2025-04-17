Now

Jim and Kathy Collins Honored as Border Texans of the Year in McAllen

Annual ceremony celebrates local impact and launches Mexican Heritage festivities in the Rio Grande Valley.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 17 2025

The Border Texan of the Year ceremony made its return to McAllen, launching this year’s Mexican Heritage celebrations with a heartfelt tribute to Jim and Kathy Collins, who were honored for their longstanding contributions to the Rio Grande Valley.

The Collinses were recognized for their philanthropic work, community service, and regional leadership, earning them a place among some of the Valley’s most distinguished civic leaders.

Celebrating Legacy and Impact

The event highlights individuals who have made a significant impact across South Texas. Past recipients of the prestigious award include UTRGV President Dr. Guy Bailey and former Texas Governor and U.S. President George W. Bush.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition from a community we love so deeply,” the Collinses shared during their acceptance.

The celebration marks both a cultural kickoff and a platform for recognizing service, leadership, and regional unity.

