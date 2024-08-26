Inmate Faces New Charges After Meth Found in Uniform at Carrizales-Rucker
Kaya Renee Gilliland, a 21-year-old inmate at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, faces new charges after officers found methamphetamine in her uniform during a routine cell search.
Published August 26, 2024
New Charges for Inmate After Meth Found in Detention Center Uniform
In a surprising turn of events at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, inmate Kaya Renee Gilliland, originally detained for possession of controlled substances, now faces additional charges after the discovery of methamphetamine in her uniform.
Initial Arrest and Charges
Kaya Renee Gilliland, a 21-year-old from Port Isabel, Texas, was initially incarcerated on August 4, 2024, by the Port Isabel Police Department. She faced three counts of possession of a controlled substance at the time of her booking.
Discovery of Methamphetamine
The situation escalated the following day, August 5, when detention officers conducting a routine cell search found a clear plastic bag containing a white rock-like substance. The bag was hidden in an extra uniform assigned to Gilliland. This unexpected find led to the immediate seizure of the substance and its subsequent submission to the evidence room at the sheriff’s office.
Confirmation and Charges
By August 7, sheriff’s investigators had tested the substance, confirming it as methamphetamine. Following an interview where Gilliland reportedly confessed to possessing the drugs, she was slapped with new charges. The charge of possessing prohibited substances in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, added to her legal woes.
Legal Implications and Bond
Gilliland’s bond was set at $20,000 for the new charges related to the methamphetamine. This is in addition to the $32,500 bond set for her initial charges by the Port Isabel Police Department, compounding her challenges while she remains detained.
