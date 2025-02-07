Immigration Check Concerns: Alice ISD Pulls Letter Warning Parents About Border Patrol

District Issues Statement Following CBP Response

Alice Independent School District (ISD) has removed a letter from its website that warned parents about the possibility of Border Patrol agents checking the immigration status of students traveling for extracurricular activities.

The letter, which raised concerns among parents, was issued in response to the Trump administration’s recent decision to rescind a policy that previously barred Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting undocumented individuals in sensitive locations such as schools, hospitals, and places of worship.

CBP: No Targeting of School Buses or Students

Following the public reaction, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a statement today clarifying that agents do not stop school buses or target schoolchildren during routine immigration checks at highway checkpoints.

The school district later issued a clarification, stating that it had no knowledge of any actual incidents involving agents stopping school buses. The letter, they explained, was sent to parents “out of an abundance of caution.”

Concerns Over Immigration Enforcement in Schools

The situation has reignited concerns among immigrant families about how the federal government’s immigration enforcement policies could impact students. Advocacy groups have long warned that increased enforcement near schools could discourage families from participating in school-related activities out of fear of deportation.

What’s Next?

While the Alice ISD letter has been removed, the conversation surrounding immigration enforcement and school safety remains a hot topic. Parents with concerns about school-related immigration policies are encouraged to reach out to district officials or legal advocacy organizations for guidance.

For More Information

For official statements and policy updates, visit: