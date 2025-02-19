Illegal Border Crossings Drop 36% in January, White House Reports

Significant Decrease in Apprehensions

The White House released a statement today revealing that illegal border crossings declined by 36% in January compared to the previous month. According to the report, approximately 61,400 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally, marking a substantial drop from December’s figures.

DPS Confirms Local Decline

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has observed a similar trend in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV). Officials report that the number of illegal crossings in the region has fallen dramatically.

“We were seeing around 2,000 people crossing illegally in the RGV between ports of entry. Now, those numbers aren’t even hitting 400 per day,” said a DPS representative.

Historical Comparisons

The White House report also compared current enforcement statistics to past administrations. The document claims that in the first 11 days of former President Trump’s term, border apprehensions dropped by 85% compared to the same period in 2024.

Policy Impact and Future Outlook

While officials have not attributed the decline to a specific policy, factors such as increased border enforcement, seasonal migration patterns, and diplomatic agreements with Mexico and Central American nations may have contributed to the shift.

As border security remains a hot-button issue, analysts will closely monitor whether this trend continues in the coming months.