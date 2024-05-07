Hurricane Preparedness Week: Authorities Urge Early Action Ahead of Active Season

Community Urged to Prepare Early for Hurricane Season

This National Hurricane Preparedness Week, Valley authorities are calling on the community to start preparing for an expected active hurricane season. With meteorologists predicting over 20 storms, including 11 hurricanes and five classified as major, the urgency for readiness has never been more critical.

A Coordinated Response from Local Departments

The preparation involves a collaborative effort across various city departments. “It’s not just the fire department; we coordinate with the police, utilities, streets, and planning departments to ensure a comprehensive response to any emergency,” explained a local fire department official. This integrated approach ensures that all aspects of the community’s infrastructure are prepared to handle the challenges posed by potential hurricanes.

Key Focus Areas for Preparedness

Utilities chief Omar Garza emphasized the importance of community involvement, especially in reporting drainage issues that could exacerbate flooding during storms. “Our streets department plays a crucial role in managing our drainage systems, and we need the public’s help to identify and address any potential problems,” Garza noted.

Personal and Family Safety Kits

Authorities are also urging residents to assemble safety kits that include essentials for each family member and their pets. Recommended items include water, medicines, toiletries, and important documents. “Having these kits ready is crucial, especially if an evacuation becomes necessary,” said Jessy Acosts, a local safety official. Acosts also advised securing homes with measures like sandbags, boarding up windows, and keeping yards clear to minimize damage.

Staying Informed and Prepared

For residents seeking more information on how to prepare, local emergency management departments provide resources and guidelines on their official websites. Alondra De Hoyos, reporting for Fox News, underscores the importance of staying informed and proactive in hurricane preparedness.

