Honoring the Legacy: Fallen Border Patrol Agent Remembered

Two years after the tragic incident, the Border Patrol RGV sector took a moment to honor the life and service of a fallen agent, Raul Gonzalez. The heartfelt tribute demonstrated the unity, respect, and dedication that embodies the spirit of their work.

Agent Raul Gonzalez: A Tribute to Bravery

Agent Raul Gonzalez lost his life in the line of duty on December 7, 2022. While on his ATV, patrolling the border in Mission, Gonzalez was engaged in following a group of migrants when he got involved in an accident that proved fatal.

Paying Respects: A Symbolic Gesture

In an emotional tribute, the McAllen Station Border Patrol agents rode on ATVs to the accident site. This symbolic gesture was made by the agency to exemplify unity, respect, and dedication, values that Gonzalez himself embodied throughout his service.