Hit-and-Run in Edinburg: SUV Driver Flees After Injuring Motorcyclists

A distressing car crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle remains under investigation in the city of Edinburg. The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, has left the community on edge as the driver of the SUV fled the scene, leaving two injured motorcyclists in their wake.

The crash took place around 8 p.m. on northbound Interstate 69 and Trenton Road. Authorities report that the dark SUV, believed to be a BMW model, struck a three-wheel motorcycle from behind and then made a hasty escape. The impact of the collision left the motorcycle’s passengers, a man and a woman, with major injuries. Thankfully, they are now in stable condition.

Edinburg PD Lieutenant Gabriel Arena emphasized the importance of vigilance and defensive driving to prevent such incidents. He also advised drivers involved in accidents to remain at the scene, render aid, and contact emergency services to avoid escalating the situation into a more serious offense.

Fleeing the scene of a crash is a misdemeanor that can escalate to a felony depending on the severity of the accident. Authorities urge anyone with information that may aid in the investigation to come forward. Tips can be made anonymously by calling Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.

The Edinburg Police Department is dedicated to ensuring the safety of all road users and bringing those responsible for endangering lives to justice. For more updates on this case and other local news, visit foxrgv.tv.