High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash at Silver Dollar Game Room; Suspect Jorge Mendez Arrested

Chase in Lyford Leads to Arrest and Injury

This morning, Jorge Mendez was taken into custody following a dramatic high-speed chase involving DPS troopers and deputies from Cameron and Willacy counties. The pursuit came to a violent end when Mendez crashed his gray minivan at the Silver Dollar Game Room on Highway 77, Frontage Road in Lyford.

The Incident Unfolds

The chase began earlier in the day when Mendez failed to comply with a traffic stop. DPS troopers, along with county deputies, quickly engaged in pursuit. The high-speed chase navigated through various roads before culminating at the game room, where Mendez lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Injuries and Immediate Response

The crash resulted in a back injury to a woman inside the Silver Dollar Game Room. Emergency services responded swiftly, and the injured woman was transported to a hospital in Cameron County for treatment. Her current condition has not been disclosed.

Charges Against Mendez

Jorge Mendez now faces serious legal consequences. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief. The charges reflect the dangerous nature of the chase and the potential harm posed to both law enforcement and civilians.

Community and Law Enforcement Reactions

The incident has prompted a strong response from the local community and law enforcement agencies. The cooperation between DPS troopers and county deputies was crucial in apprehending Mendez and ensuring public safety. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the chase and the crash.

As Jorge Mendez remains behind bars, this incident serves as a reminder of the risks and responsibilities associated with high-speed pursuits. Law enforcement agencies are committed to maintaining safety and preventing similar occurrences in the future.