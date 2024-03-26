Hiding in Plain Sight: Wanted Man Jason Noriega Captured on RV in Cameron County

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a wanted man, Jason Alexis Noriega, ending his months-long evasion of law enforcement. Noriega had been sought by authorities since November for charges including assault, indecent assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

In a dramatic turn of events, investigators located Noriega hiding on top of an RV trailer at his residence. The 30-year-old fugitive’s attempt to avoid capture came to an end as he was taken into custody and transported to the Carizales Rucker Detention Center.

The arrest of Noriega brings relief to the community and highlights the persistent efforts of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend individuals wanted for serious offenses.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office continues to urge anyone with information on criminal activities to come forward and assist in keeping the community safe.