Hidalgo DACA Recipient Arrested for Human Smuggling After High-Speed Chase

Border Patrol agents in Hidalgo, Texas, have arrested a Mexican citizen with DACA status for human smuggling after a high-speed chase ended with authorities deploying a pursuit intervention device to stop the vehicle.

High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Arrest

Officials report that the suspect, whose identity has not been released, attempted to flee but was stopped using tire deflation devices. Upon detaining the driver, agents discovered that he was involved in trafficking and harboring migrants, a federal offense.

DACA Benefits in Jeopardy

The suspect, protected under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), now faces charges under U.S. law for his role in the smuggling operation. Authorities confirmed that criminal activity can result in the termination of DACA benefits, potentially leading to deportation.

Border Patrol’s Continued Crackdown on Smuggling

Border enforcement agencies have ramped up efforts to combat human smuggling along the Texas-Mexico border, with technology and high-speed pursuit tactics playing a crucial role in intercepting illegal operations.

If you have information related to human smuggling activities, contact Border Patrol or local law enforcement.