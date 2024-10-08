Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of Phone Scam Impersonating Law Enforcement
Published October 8, 2024
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is warning residents about a phone scam in which callers impersonate law enforcement officers to trick people into paying fake fines. Officials say that these scammers claim to be sergeants from the sheriff’s office and are threatening residents with court action if they don’t comply with their demands.
How the Scam Works
According to HCSO, the scam begins with a phone call from someone claiming to be a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office sergeant. The caller tells the victim that they have committed an offense and must pay a fine to avoid appearing in court or facing legal action. The scammers may sound convincing and even use real names of officers to appear legitimate.
“No one associated with the sheriff’s office will ever call residents and ask them for money over the phone,” stated an HCSO representative. “These calls are a scam and should be reported immediately.”
What to Do If You Receive a Suspicious Call
If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and demanding money, do not comply. Hang up immediately and do not provide any personal information. Residents are urged to report such calls to their local department or by calling HCSO at (956) 383-8114.
Protect Yourself from Phone Scams
Phone scams targeting residents by impersonating law enforcement have become increasingly common. To protect yourself and your loved ones, follow these tips:
Never provide personal or financial information over the phone.
Do not make payments based on a phone call, even if the caller sounds official.
Verify the caller’s identity by contacting the actual sheriff’s office directly using a publicly listed number.
Report suspicious calls to local law enforcement.
HCSO’s Ongoing Efforts
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is actively working to spread awareness about this scam and prevent others from falling victim. They are encouraging residents to stay informed, share information about the scam with friends and family, and always verify the authenticity of any unexpected phone calls requesting payment.
