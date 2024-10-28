Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to Host Free Self-Defense Classes for Women

Self-defense classes are very much in demand, and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department is stepping up to meet the need. They are offering two more free self-defense classes for women in November. If you missed out on the opportunity to attend the previous week’s class, this is your chance to sign up.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Extends Invitation to Women

The Sheriff’s department is hosting the classes on November 8th and 9th. Open to all women interested in learning self-defense techniques, the classes provide valuable lessons in personal safety and empowerment.

How to Register for the Self-Defense Classes

For more details or to register for the classes, interested individuals can contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956 383-811. Emphasizing the department’s commitment to community welfare, these self-defense classes are offered entirely free of cost.

Community Safety and Empowerment

The Sheriff’s department’s initiative is a significant step towards ensuring community safety and empowering women. By offering these classes, the department is helping women gain confidence, learn practical self-defense skills, and ultimately contribute to a safer community.