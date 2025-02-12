Hidalgo County Man Sentenced to 42 Years for Sexual Assault of a Minor

A 38-year-old Hidalgo County man will spend the next four decades behind bars after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault of a child.

John Augustine Rodriguez, of Edcouch, was sentenced to 42 years in prison, serving back-to-back sentences for his crimes.

Repeated Abuse Over Several Years

According to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office, Rodriguez sexually abused a 15-year-old girl multiple times, with the abuse dating back to June 2019. The victim’s testimony and evidence presented in court led to Rodriguez accepting a plea deal rather than proceeding to trial.

Prosecutors emphasized the severity of the case, noting that the lengthy sentence reflects the heinous nature of the crimes. Rodriguez will not be eligible for parole until he serves a significant portion of his sentence.

Legal Consequences and Community Response

Child sexual abuse cases carry severe legal penalties, and authorities encourage victims of abuse to come forward. Hidalgo County law enforcement and advocacy groups continue to provide resources for survivors.

The case highlights ongoing efforts to hold offenders accountable and protect vulnerable children from predatory behavior.

