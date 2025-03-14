Hidalgo County Man Arraigned After Stabbing Woman, Charged with Aggravated Assault

Suspect Resisted Arrest and Fled in Victim’s Vehicle Before Capture

A 22-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times earlier this week has been arraigned in Hidalgo County.

Luis Gonzalez appeared in court today, facing charges of aggravated assault on a family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $350,000.

Incident Details & Arrest

Authorities say the attack occurred Tuesday morning near the 2200 block of Laguna Seca in Edinburg. After the stabbing, Gonzalez allegedly became aggressive with DPS troopers, resisted arrest, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Law enforcement was able to track and detain him shortly after.

Officials have not disclosed the relationship between Gonzalez and the victim but confirmed that she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Domestic Violence on the Rise

Genesis Gonzalez, a spokesperson for Morris United States, emphasized the alarming trend of domestic violence cases among young adults aged 18 to 25.

“In 2024, the shelter helped more than 2,800 victims of family violence,” she stated.

The growing number of domestic violence cases in Texas has prompted increased advocacy efforts, emergency protective orders, and community outreach programs.

Legal Consequences & Protective Measures

If Gonzalez is able to meet bond, he will be required to comply with an emergency protective order. These measures are designed to prevent further contact with the victim and reduce the risk of future violence.

How to Report Domestic Violence

Victims of domestic violence are encouraged to seek help immediately. Resources available include:

National Domestic Violence Hotline – 📞 (800) 799-7233

Authorities urge anyone experiencing or witnessing domestic abuse to report it immediately to law enforcement or support organizations.