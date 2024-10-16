Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez Addresses McAllen Rotary Club, Emphasizes Community Development and Regional Cooperation

McAllen, TX – At a luncheon hosted by the McAllen Rotary Club, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez shared his insights on community development, leadership, and the pressing issues facing Hidalgo County. In his speech, Cortez highlighted the importance of economic growth, education, and regional cooperation in creating a prosperous future for the Rio Grande Valley.

Community Leadership and McAllen’s Success

Cortez began by reflecting on his personal journey, recounting how his career in accounting led him to McAllen. He credited the city’s success to strong leadership and active involvement from business leaders. “McAllen’s success wasn’t just because of good leadership; it was great leadership,” Cortez said. “The business people of McAllen were involved in the city, the schools, and the community. That’s what made McAllen a beacon for others to follow.”

Addressing Hidalgo County’s Persistent Poverty

Turning to the challenges faced by Hidalgo County, Cortez pointed out a grim reality: the county has consistently been mired in poverty for decades. “For the last five decades, our poverty level has been over 20%,” Cortez noted. “Today, that number is about 28%, and 31% of our residents receive some form of government assistance.”

Cortez also emphasized the staggering statistic that 37% of the county’s children are food insecure, meaning they lack access to adequate nutrition. In addition, he highlighted that 85-90% of public school students in the county qualify for some form of assistance.

“We need to move people from the welfare line to the taxpayer line,” Cortez asserted. “If we don’t take action, the cycle of poverty will continue.”

The Prosperity Taskforce: A Path to Human Capital Development

In an effort to combat these challenges, Cortez introduced the Prosperity Taskforce, a program aimed at uplifting residents through mentorship, education, and economic opportunities. The taskforce partners with academic institutions like UT-RGV, Texas A&M, and Texas Southmost College to create human capital by providing educational resources and career pathways.

“We’re working to identify those in need and provide them with mentors and counselors to guide them in making better decisions,” Cortez explained. “We also need to help them find the financial resources to support their goals.”

However, Cortez acknowledged that even as the county builds human capital, there is a persistent issue of brain drain. “We do a good job of educating our people, but once they graduate, they leave because the jobs aren’t here to reward their skills.”

Tackling Transportation and Housing Barriers

One of the most pressing issues, Cortez pointed out, is the lack of adequate transportation in the region. Many families only have one vehicle, making it difficult for them to access work, education, and essential services. “Transportation is a significant barrier,” he said. “We need a transit system like the ones in Corpus Christi and San Antonio to keep our economy moving.”

Cortez also touched on the region’s housing challenges, particularly in rural areas where colonias have sprung up, limiting future city growth and creating sanitation problems. “We’re spending millions to pick up trash and provide services in rural areas, but we need more sustainable solutions for affordable housing,” he added.

Financial Strength and Regional Cooperation

Despite these challenges, Cortez was optimistic about the county’s financial health. “Our fund balance has grown from $28 million to $98 million, and we expect it to be around $110 million after this year’s audit,” Cortez shared, citing it as a strong foundation for future growth.

Cortez also stressed the importance of regional cooperation to attract outside investment and create more jobs. “We need to quit working in silos and recognize the strength of our region as a whole,” he said. “When we work together, we can compete for major investments like we did with SpaceX.”

Looking to the Future

Cortez concluded by emphasizing the need for long-term planning, particularly when it comes to preparing the next generation for future jobs. “The jobs of tomorrow won’t be the same as the jobs of today,” he said. “We need to work with our schools to ensure we’re preparing our students for the future, not just the present.”

He also urged the business community to stay engaged in local affairs and help guide the region toward a prosperous future. “We need to prepare this community better than ever before,” Cortez said. “If the future majority is going to be Hispanic, we want them to be educated and capable leaders.”

Cortez’s speech left a clear message: Hidalgo County faces significant challenges, but with strategic planning, regional cooperation, and investment in human capital, a brighter future is within reach.