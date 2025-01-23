Hidalgo County Fires Spark Warning: Electrical Issues Blamed for Three House Blazes

Hidalgo County fire officials are urging residents to prioritize electrical safety following three devastating house fires reported within 24 hours across Weslaco and Donna. The blazes, caused by overloaded electrical systems, left families displaced and three beloved pets tragically lost.

Three Fires in 24 Hours

The first incident occurred in Weslaco, where firefighters responded to the 7900 block of Citrus Hills Circle. Investigators determined that the fire originated in a closet containing the breaker box.

“We found out that the owner had connected a total of three space heaters. When they went to connect the third one, the breaker jumped at the breaker box,” explained a fire investigator.

In Donna, crews battled a blaze overnight at a home on the 2600 block of Burleigh Street. According to Fire Chief David Simmons, the fire was contained to a bedroom and was likely caused by an electrical shortage.

A third fire broke out this afternoon on Mile 13 North of FM 88 in Weslaco. This fire consumed the property in minutes, prompting multiple fire departments to assist.

“The owner of the trailer home had been having problems with the breakers in the trailer. They had been tripping. Today, she went to turn on her heater, and it overwhelmed the system, causing the fire,” officials reported. Unfortunately, the homeowner lost three dogs in the fire.

Fire Safety Recommendations

The Hidalgo County fire marshal is urging residents to familiarize themselves with the voltage and amperage capacities of their home’s electrical systems.

“Overloading circuits can lead to catastrophic results,” officials warned. “Know the limitations of your electrical system, and don’t overwhelm it.”

Despite the damage, there were no injuries reported in any of the incidents. Families affected by the fires are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

A Community Comes Together

These incidents highlight the importance of community support in times of crisis. Residents are encouraged to donate to the American Red Cross to help families recover from such devastating losses.

For more updates on fire safety or to donate, visit https://www.redcross.org/.

Resources for Fire Safety and Assistance

American Red Cross : https://www.redcross.org/

: https://www.redcross.org/ Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office : https://www.hidalgocounty.us/

: https://www.hidalgocounty.us/ Weslaco Fire Department : https://www.weslacotx.gov/

: https://www.weslacotx.gov/ Donna Fire Department: https://cityofdonna.org/

For assistance, contact the American Red Cross hotline at 956-872-2155.