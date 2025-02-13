Hidalgo County Deputies Search for Suspect Wanted in Kidnapping, Organized Crime

Authorities Seeking Enrique Aguirre

Hidalgo County deputies are actively searching for Enrique Aguirre, who is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity. The sheriff’s office is urging the public to assist in locating Aguirre, who was last seen in McAllen.

Details surrounding the case remain limited, but officials emphasize that Aguirre is considered a wanted fugitive and should not be approached. Instead, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

Crime Stoppers Offering Confidential Tip Line

Authorities are encouraging those who may have seen Aguirre or have knowledge of his location to report it anonymously through Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers Hotline: 956-668-8477

Crime Stoppers provides a secure and anonymous way to share information that could assist in Aguirre’s arrest. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Public Assistance Is Crucial

Law enforcement relies on community involvement to track down fugitives and keep the region safe. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies continue to work diligently to locate Aguirre and bring him to justice.

If you see Aguirre or have any information, call Crime Stoppers immediately and do not attempt to confront him.

Helpful Resources & Contact Information

For official updates and additional crime-related reports, visit:

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office – https://www.hidalgoso.org | 956-383-8114

– https://www.hidalgoso.org | 956-383-8114 Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers – 956-668-8477

– 956-668-8477 McAllen Police Department – https://www.mcallen.net/departments/pd | 956-681-2000

Stay vigilant and report any relevant information to authorities.