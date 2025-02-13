Hidalgo County Deputies Search for Suspect Wanted in Kidnapping, Organized Crime
Authorities Seeking Enrique Aguirre
Hidalgo County deputies are actively searching for Enrique Aguirre, who is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity. The sheriff’s office is urging the public to assist in locating Aguirre, who was last seen in McAllen.
Details surrounding the case remain limited, but officials emphasize that Aguirre is considered a wanted fugitive and should not be approached. Instead, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
Crime Stoppers Offering Confidential Tip Line
Authorities are encouraging those who may have seen Aguirre or have knowledge of his location to report it anonymously through Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers Hotline: 956-668-8477
Crime Stoppers provides a secure and anonymous way to share information that could assist in Aguirre’s arrest. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.
Public Assistance Is Crucial
Law enforcement relies on community involvement to track down fugitives and keep the region safe. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies continue to work diligently to locate Aguirre and bring him to justice.
If you see Aguirre or have any information, call Crime Stoppers immediately and do not attempt to confront him.
Helpful Resources & Contact Information
For official updates and additional crime-related reports, visit:
- Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office – https://www.hidalgoso.org | 956-383-8114
- Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers – 956-668-8477
- McAllen Police Department – https://www.mcallen.net/departments/pd | 956-681-2000
Stay vigilant and report any relevant information to authorities.