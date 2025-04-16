Now

Hidalgo County Battles Mosquito Surge Amid Post-Flooding Conditions

Fumigation underway as mosquito counts soar to 100 per minute in some areas; residents urged to take precautions.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 16 2025

Officials Fumigating Nightly as Mosquito-Borne Disease Risk Rises

Hidalgo County officials are responding to a sharp spike in mosquito activity following recent flooding, with some areas reporting mosquito counts as high as 100 per minute—a dramatic increase from the usual average of 3 to 5.

To combat the surge, county crews are fumigating daily starting at 8 p.m., the time when mosquitoes are most active.

Health Risks Remain High

Officials warn that the rising mosquito population poses a serious public health risk. Mosquitoes in the region are known carriers of Zika virus, West Nile virus, and dengue fever.

“This is more than a nuisance—it’s a health threat,” one county health official stated.

Residents Urged to Take Preventive Measures

To help reduce breeding grounds, residents are urged to:

  • Empty standing water in buckets, tires, birdbaths, and unused pools
  • Use EPA-approved insect repellents
  • Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk

📞 For updates and mosquito control information, contact the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department or visit https://www.hidalgocounty.us.

